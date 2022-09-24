hamburger

Who am I? September 25, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Sep 24, 2022

Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1 I just completed 25 years of being a listed company though I began my journey in the early 80s. My founder continues to be Managing Director. My current chairman joined me later as another promoter.

2 My industry has significant presence of unorganised players, I managed to become the largest player with 25 per cent market share and continue to gain market share with the tailwind of regulatory framework and brand-conscious customers.

3 My industry size in India is not even 5 per cent of that in China and has potential to grow multifold. Precisely why my capex, in the next 3 years, will be more than the current gross block.

4 I have delivered more than 30 per cent CAGR to my owners over the last decade though another listed company owned by my promoters has delivered negative returns over the last 5 years.

5 Though India got its first tribal president, the community is the weakest link in India’s literacy rate chain. My promoter has been associated closely with a noble nation-building initiative of funding and organising thousands of one-teacher schools in remote tribal areas over the last several years, improving literacy rate dramatically

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to  who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s winner: Vijay Bhaskar Gawde

Last week’s answer: Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd

Published on September 24, 2022
