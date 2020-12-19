Stock Fundamentals

WHO AM I?

| Updated on December 19, 2020 Published on December 19, 2020

Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book ,sponsored by UNIFI Capita,l as a reward.

1I am a top 10 player in my product segment globally, still I continue to be a small-cap company.

2Post-slowdown, when my industry morale was low, I pleasantly surprised my shareholders with a bonus issue.

3When every company aspires to bring pride to the country and fly high national flag, I actually did that for our country’s flag.

4My MD began his career in teaching (post doctorate) in a top-ranked school, though he is a third-generation entrepreneur.

5Institutions own as much equity as promoters, and public own ever more, a rarity among listed Indian corporate firms.

Last week’s winner:

Shreekant Patwardhan

Last week’s answer:

Oracle Financial

