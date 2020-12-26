Stock Fundamentals

WHO AM I?

| Updated on December 26, 2020 Published on December 26, 2020

Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 My founder is born in what became Pakistan but began his entrepreneurial journey in India.

2 I became the first listed company on BSE in my industry, now several of my peers are listed

3 My biggest order came from a company headed by a promoter of my competitor. This was the turning point of my growth journey. This promoter of my competitor is one of the most successful entrepreneurs India has seen; and is remembered for high standards and professionalism.

4 I continue to retain the same name and business I started in pre-independent India. I am still a mid-cap stock but leader of my business segment.

5 My present Chairman is highly respected in the industry and one of the early advocates of corporate governance standards and sustainability in India.

Last week’s winner:

Harpreet Singh

Last week’s answer:

Elgi Equipments

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 26, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.