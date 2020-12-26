Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here
Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.
A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.
1 My founder is born in what became Pakistan but began his entrepreneurial journey in India.
2 I became the first listed company on BSE in my industry, now several of my peers are listed
3 My biggest order came from a company headed by a promoter of my competitor. This was the turning point of my growth journey. This promoter of my competitor is one of the most successful entrepreneurs India has seen; and is remembered for high standards and professionalism.
4 I continue to retain the same name and business I started in pre-independent India. I am still a mid-cap stock but leader of my business segment.
5 My present Chairman is highly respected in the industry and one of the early advocates of corporate governance standards and sustainability in India.
Last week’s winner:
Harpreet Singh
Last week’s answer:
Elgi Equipments
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex witnessed a sharp 3% fall before staging a smart recovery
I have purchased the stock of BSE at ₹525. Is it advisable to hold for the long term or exit?Selvam KarthikBSE ...
HCL Technologies (₹919.3): Marks fresh all-time highA rally that began in March this year from around ₹400 ...
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
‘Sharent’ for a parent who regularly uses social media to share details about his or her children and ...
Just how do we beat the 2020 blues? With books, books — and more books
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...