Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here

I am one of the largest players in my business globally. A feat I achieved long back and successfully retain till date.

Most wealth creation studies recognise me for having delivered exceptional shareholder returns over a long period though I haven’t delivered any return in the last 5 years.

My research facilities are world class though I preferred to set them up in a town neither known for my business nor for research.

Many Indian companies struggle to handle exit of their overseas partner and the way I handled it has become case studies in colleges as well as various corporate boards.

In the business world where egos and business rivalry reigns, my founder was respected even by my fiercest competitor. He was known for generous compliments; he told my biggest competitor’s wife at her wedding that she married the most intelligent person in the Industry.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s winner: P Senthil Kumar

Last week’s answer: Blue Star