1I was born in a small town and named after one of the early freedom fighters of India who took retirement from politics and pursued spirituality.

2My founder began his life as clerk and became a trader before starting my business. In about 30 years, I have become top 10 player globally and in top 10 list in 4 out of top 5 markets in Europe. I have presence in 100 countries worldwide aided by more than 20000 employees.

3I am one of very few companies in India to have delivered more than 20% CAGR growth in Revenue, EBIT as well as Net Profit over the last 10 years.

4Recently I completed silver jubilee of listing and have delivered exceptional shareholder return since then, though last 5 years have been disappointing.

5In an industry where usually, overseas corporates buy out Indian businesses, I’ve done large acquisitions in various markets to become what I am today.

