Stock Fundamentals

WHO AM I?

| Updated on January 09, 2021 Published on January 09, 2021

Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1I was born in a small town and named after one of the early freedom fighters of India who took retirement from politics and pursued spirituality.

2My founder began his life as clerk and became a trader before starting my business. In about 30 years, I have become top 10 player globally and in top 10 list in 4 out of top 5 markets in Europe. I have presence in 100 countries worldwide aided by more than 20000 employees.

3I am one of very few companies in India to have delivered more than 20% CAGR growth in Revenue, EBIT as well as Net Profit over the last 10 years.

4Recently I completed silver jubilee of listing and have delivered exceptional shareholder return since then, though last 5 years have been disappointing.

5In an industry where usually, overseas corporates buy out Indian businesses, I’ve done large acquisitions in various markets to become what I am today.

Last week’s winner:

Rajaram S

Last week’s answer:

Hero MotoCorp

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 09, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.