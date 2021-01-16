Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here

1I carried my city name for a long time before changing to the name of my brand which is the same as my founder' name.

2When I was set up, my business was under tremendous control and not profitable. Probably, I was the first company in India in which a State government acquired equity stake and proudly continues to stay invested for several decades now.

3Over the years, I have become one of the top five players nationally. India is one of top three players globally.

4Though I haven’t generated any material shareholder return over the three last years, I’ve had incredible track record for shareholder returns for many decades.

5But what gives me more pleasure is the governance standard for which I am respected by one and all. My founder started several businesses and one of them is in an industry that is notorious for labour unrest. I am pleased my group company have had no incident in the last 80 years.

Last week’s winner:

Harry Jandoria

Last week’s answer:

Aurobindo Pharma