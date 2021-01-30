Content creators mean business
Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here
Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.
A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.
1My founder is a legend who played an important nation-building role in business as well as society at large.
2My chairman is respected for multiple achievements.
A fine sitar player, he learnt it under maestro
Pandit Ravi Shankar
3I have delivered 20 times shareholder return over the last 10 years. Actually, most of which I did in the last
5-6 years.
4Though I earn profit in excess of ₹1,000 crore, I am one of the few Indian companies investing heavily in R&D that enables me to be globally competitive and the only producer in India in a few products.
5Though I have had issues with ownership decades ago, I am delighted that the present generation of promoter-family is pursuing newer products in global markets, backed by solid R&D and strong credentials built across 75 countries.
Last week’s winner:
Rathnavel Natarajan
Last week’s answer:
Titan
