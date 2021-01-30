Stock Fundamentals

Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here

1My founder is a legend who played an important nation-building role in business as well as society at large.

2My chairman is respected for multiple achievements.

A fine sitar player, he learnt it under maestro

Pandit Ravi Shankar

3I have delivered 20 times shareholder return over the last 10 years. Actually, most of which I did in the last

5-6 years.

4Though I earn profit in excess of ₹1,000 crore, I am one of the few Indian companies investing heavily in R&D that enables me to be globally competitive and the only producer in India in a few products.

5Though I have had issues with ownership decades ago, I am delighted that the present generation of promoter-family is pursuing newer products in global markets, backed by solid R&D and strong credentials built across 75 countries.

