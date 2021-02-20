Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here
Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in
A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.
1I have grown from being a marginal player with one manufacturing plant to having 13 plants-- all in the last 15 years-- and have got into the league of top 5 in India. In my business, India is one of the top 3 producers globally.
2My founder, whose name I still carry, built a conglomerate of businesses and became one of the wealthiest Indians many decades ago.
3Though I have been in a business that is notorious for pollution, I am glad to be at the top of the global rankings on readiness for low carbon economy transition and intend to be carbon negative in the next 20 years.
4I am proud of my MD, who may be the from the wealthiest promoter family. He is also equipped himself with IIT and IIM credentials.
5I have gone through a series of corporate actions like mergers, demergers, strategic sale, PE onboarding etc. to unlock shareholder value. Since the March ’20 decline, I have moved up 4 times.
Last week’s winner:
Sekhar S
Last week’s answer:
CEAT
