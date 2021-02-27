Stock Fundamentals

WHO AM I?

| Updated on February 27, 2021 Published on February 27, 2021

Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the four clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 My shareholders have earned 10 times over the last 10 years, though the last three years I have disappointed them.

2 I am truly a conglomerate by being the leader in several businesses. I am fortunate to have attracted management talent in emerging businesses where I am currently doing capex of thousands of crores.

3 My concern for environment and commitment to sustainability is evident in the investments I have made in recycling. I even ventured into a tough business just to ensure my industrial waste is put to a better use.

4 I am still recognised by many as a small-cap commodity player, though I have built a Superbrand of India in my segment.

Last week’s winner:

Rajiv Bhuva

Last week’s answer:

Dalmia Cements

Published on February 27, 2021
