Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here

I have been in existence for more than 100 years, all through in the same business. I don’t belong to any promoter group, I am professionally run with public ownership being more than DIIs and FIIs. I have generated 10x return for my shareholders over the last 10 years though I have disappointed them with no return in the last 3 years. My 10-member board has 4 CAs, 2CSs, 2 MBAs and 2 Doctorate scholars. My MD did his MBA from a Chinese university and holds doctorate in the business I am operating. My corporate governance standard is enviable in the industry, which, though well regulated, is known for governance issues Though I have grown multi-fold, I still retain my roots by staying in the same town from where I began my journey.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week answer: DCM Shriram

Last week winner: We inadvertently missed carrying one of the clues for for the company below last week, due to which there was no right response for the contest. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.