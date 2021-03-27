Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here

1I have given 4x shareholder returns in just one year (last year) and I am one of the few companies that delivered above 50 per cent CAGR last decade.

2In a recent letter to shareholders, my founder remembered initial years’ market cap of ₹45 lakh (in 1972). At current market cap of about ₹20,000 crore, it’s 24 per cent growth over 50 years.

3I make 100+ products. In a few of them, I am the largest in the country by volumes and I come within the top 3 globally.

4My founder received the lifetime achievement award from my Industry body a few years ago and recently my CMD was awarded Entrepreneur of the year. But what gives me greater pleasure is the fact that I am one of very few Indian companies awarded to use 'Responsible Care' logo, recognising my focus on sustainability.

5I have one of the most illustrious boards. One of my directors is a decorated scientist and an institution builder in my Industry with 100s of patents.

Last week’s winner:

A D Saini

Last week’s answer:

FDC