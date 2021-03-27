Stock Fundamentals

WHO AM I?

| Updated on March 27, 2021

Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1I have given 4x shareholder returns in just one year (last year) and I am one of the few companies that delivered above 50 per cent CAGR last decade.

2In a recent letter to shareholders, my founder remembered initial years’ market cap of ₹45 lakh (in 1972). At current market cap of about ₹20,000 crore, it’s 24 per cent growth over 50 years.

3I make 100+ products. In a few of them, I am the largest in the country by volumes and I come within the top 3 globally.

4My founder received the lifetime achievement award from my Industry body a few years ago and recently my CMD was awarded Entrepreneur of the year. But what gives me greater pleasure is the fact that I am one of very few Indian companies awarded to use 'Responsible Care' logo, recognising my focus on sustainability.

5I have one of the most illustrious boards. One of my directors is a decorated scientist and an institution builder in my Industry with 100s of patents.

Last week’s winner:

A D Saini

Last week’s answer:

FDC

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 27, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.