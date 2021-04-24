Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1I figure prominently in every wealth creation study of corporate India for having delivered more than 100 times shareholder return over the last couple of decades. I have, however, disappointed them in the last 3 years with no returns.

2I have never tinkered with my stock, in terms of bonus, split or rights, for several decades now.

3I have had my own issues when my foreign collaborator attempted a hostile takeover and my founders stood ground strongly. Though the founders continue to own less stake than public, their governance standard is impeccable.

4My connection with the toy industry is nothing new; I was born that way. My association with sports, on the other hand, is one of its kind -- be it cricket or car racing or wrestling.

5Pandit Nehru inaugurated my research centre a few months before he passed away. It is the focus on research and product development that made me the largest in the country and one of top 15 in the world.

Last week’s winner:

Manjeet Kaur

Last week’s answer:

Indian Energy Exchange