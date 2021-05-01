Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here
Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in
A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.
1Very few companies in India would have had as many managements control changes since my listing, about 40 years ago . I’ve been around in the very same business for more than a century.
2The main character in the famous movie ‘Barbarians at the Gate’ used to be my controlling shareholder, but lost control later.
3Now, I am the leader of my industry, not just in India but in several countries I operate.
4I’ve had 30 per cent annum growth in my earnings over the last 10 years and equally impressive shareholder returns.
5Though my ownership battles are over, I’ve been fighting with my arch-rival and it is worse than the ‘Cola Wars’ . My consistent earnings growth and expanding market opportunities have attracted a few other behemoths of other businesses to enter my trade.
Last week’s winner:
Raghavendra KS
Last week’s answer:
MRF Ltd
