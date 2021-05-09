Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1 My sales turnover has remained the same over the last five years, but I have managed to increase my profit multifold.

2 I have given more than 23 per cent CAGR to my shareholders over the last 10 years, and one of my promoters gladly made his exit recently.

3 I serve more than half of Fortune 500 companies, with presence in hundreds of countries, and still am a mid-cap stock in India.

4 It’ll be surprising to note that I brought a revolutionary technology to India, even ahead of China. In fact, a Chinese minister visited my facilities to learn more about it.

5 I am proud to own wholly the world’s largest backbone infrastructure in my business ahead of global peers.

Last week’s winner:

M.Ramanathan

Last week’s answer:

Britannia Industries