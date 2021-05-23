Stock Fundamentals

WHO AM I

Updated on May 23, 2021

Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 In an industry where I used to be the leader for several years, I have now become a distant player, positioned 3rd among my peers. I am glad to have helped India become the second-largest producer globally.

2 I will soon celebrate the golden jubilee of my formation. In these long years of nation-building journey, I have proudly participated in various projects including Chandrayaan moon mission.

3 Though I am one of the top performers since March 2020, I have disappointed shareholders with negative returns over the last 10 years.

4 My market capitalisation during March 2020 was lower than my one-year operating profit of the very same financial year.

5 For the first time in my history, I have a female Chairman adorning my board of directors which is unusual in my industry.

Last week’s winner:

Manjunath P

Last week’s answer:

Lupin

Published on May 23, 2021

