Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1 In my 40+ years of history in India, I have had Unilever ownership for a while.

2 I got listed with a lot of fanfare when the biggest bull market of India began but I disappointed investors over the entire bull market that ended in 2008. A few years later, I did an IPO of one of my businesses that doubled in the same year of listing.

3 Though I have delivered 10X returns to my shareholders over the last 10 years, I am one of the few who hasn’t moved in the last one year.

4 In an industry reputed for high return of equity, I could not generate more than 10-12 per cent over the last 10 years as I have been investing heavily in research and product development.

5 In a country where companies with majority foreign ownership have boards dominant with Indians, I am one of the few companies with majority Indian ownership while majority of board members have foreign citizenship.

Last week’s answer:

Asian Paints

