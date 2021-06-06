Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here
1 In my 40+ years of history in India, I have had Unilever ownership for a while.
2 I got listed with a lot of fanfare when the biggest bull market of India began but I disappointed investors over the entire bull market that ended in 2008. A few years later, I did an IPO of one of my businesses that doubled in the same year of listing.
3 Though I have delivered 10X returns to my shareholders over the last 10 years, I am one of the few who hasn’t moved in the last one year.
4 In an industry reputed for high return of equity, I could not generate more than 10-12 per cent over the last 10 years as I have been investing heavily in research and product development.
5 In a country where companies with majority foreign ownership have boards dominant with Indians, I am one of the few companies with majority Indian ownership while majority of board members have foreign citizenship.
Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.
Last week’s winner:
Ajith Prabhakar
Last week’s answer:
Asian Paints
Note: Due to work from home as also the complete lockdown, we are unable to dispatch the books to the winners since the edition dated April 11, 2021. The inconvenience is regretted. We will resume as soon as the situation normalises.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...