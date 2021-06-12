Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1 My brand by which I am known, originated from a vegetable from which my founders made my products.

2 I’ve been listed in India for 40 years. I changed my name for a while to reflect the majority Indian ownership.

3 In spite of above 50 per cent RoE and industry leadership, I haven’t delivered any shareholder returns over the last 10 years.

4 My group is notorious for environmental hazards and got punished a lot. I was delighted to see my products being used in the Mars Rover mission.

5 My Chairman began his career as a computer analyst in the largest MNC of India and within 30 years of his career became its Vice-Chairman and now is one of the best-selling authors.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s winner:

Shyamal Chatterjee

Last week’s answer:

Biocon

Note: Due to work from home as also the complete lockdown, we are unable to dispatch the books to the winners since the edition dated April 11, 2021. The inconvenience is regretted. We will resume as soon as the situation normalises.