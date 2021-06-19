Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1 My founder is a serial entrepreneur with great credentials of having built, ran, and exited successful businesses.

2 I have done several acquisitions in the recent years to become top-50 in my segment globally. I have done more acquisitions than most other Indian companies last decade.

3 In a country with huge unemployment issues, nothing gives me more pleasure than being recognised as one of the largest employers.

4 My sports venture began well but had to take a pause and course correct to bring focus back to my main business and conserve resources. My founder who loves sport can be seen cross-country riding on his Harley Davidson bike.

5 Though my IPO was a huge hit and doubled in the subsequent year, Covid was a brutal blow and brought me below my offer price. My founder increased his stake and I have smartly bounced back by almost 4 times since then.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s winner:

Srikanth MC

Last week’s answer:

Castrol India

Note: Due to work from home as also the complete lockdown, we are unable to dispatch the books to the winners since the edition dated April 11, 2021. The inconvenience is regretted. We will resume as soon as the situation normalises.