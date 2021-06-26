Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1 My founder left a promising career in US after graduating from a top college and came back to his native town to begin his entrepreneurial journey.

2 My founder’s wife is a multi-faceted personality. After getting trained in technology in 1970s, she worked in an iconic American company as department head. After returning to India, she became a Minister in her home state and got recognised as one the best Ministers in her Ministry nationally. She writes novels in her spare time.

3 I am no. 2 player in the business I am known for. My business is getting disrupted and I am getting ready with big plans to embrace new technology instead of fighting it.

4 My partners for two decades choose to remain one of my largest shareholders, though they terminated the joint venture.

5 Though I delivered 10 times return to my shareholders in the first half of last decade, I consolidated in the second half just retaining the gains with no further return.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s winner:

Shireen Furtado

Last week’s answer:

Quess Corp

Note: Due to work from home as also the lockdown, we are unable to dispatch the books to the winners since the edition dated April 11, 2021. The inconvenience is regretted. We will resume as soon as the situation normalises.