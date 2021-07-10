Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here
Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.
A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.
1 I am older than Independent India. My current chairman's father bought me from someone who later in his life played an important role in Ayodhya. He never used any of my products all his life.
2 I was a B2B player for over 50 years since inception. When my largest customer left and other customers declined to come on board, I began to make losses. From near bankruptcy, I rose like a Phoenix to become one of the top 5 players in my industry today.
3 I must be one of the few companies that got into Limca Book of Records for record sales of a brand in the first year of launch from a company that never had any prior brand.
4 I am so delighted to see my market capitalisation cross ₹10,000 crore, a long journey from below ₹10 crore 25 years back when my current MD took over.
5 My promoter family has several branches with many luminaries in accounting and legal professions in addition to entrepreneurship.
Note: Due to work from home as also the lockdown, we have so far dispatched books to the winners up to June 6, 2021 edition.
Last week’s winner:
Sandesh Heda
Last week’s answer:
Havells India
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The adman’s day dawns with verses on topical concerns. They are my sunrise, he says, after completing six ...
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...