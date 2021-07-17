Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I am the only player in India and second in the world to have public ownership in my business.

2 My founder parent company began their business in 18th century and was the first player in whole of Asia. While they were happy with my performance, they had to divest my ownership for regulatory reasons.

3 I took only 20 years since I began business to become the largest in my space in India. Sadly my founder company lost their leadership to a competitor but I managed to retain mine.

4 Though my IPO got oversubscribed over 100 times and got listed at 80 per cent premium, my valuation didn’t move for the next 3 years. I am glad I have delivered 6X returns from March 2020 levels.

5 I will have to get a new Chairman and MD as my attempts to extend the term of previous officers did not get regulatory consent. Coincidentally, my current MD began his career with the same regulator and has done an incredible job in my exponential growth.

Last week’s winner: Nitish Sharma

Last week’s answer: Radico Khaitan