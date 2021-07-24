Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I began my life as a division of a chemical company in the 1980s. My name and logo express my beliefs and principles that resonate with music.

2 It took me over 20 years to become a billion dollar company. My present CEO, who assumed the post about 10 years back, has delivered 30 times shareholder return since then. The previous decade was a disaster with negative returns.

3 My present chairman was one of the first corporate professionals who was offered an 8-digit package, unusual in the 90s in India.

4 In an industry notorious for dynamic shifts in short periods, I’ve had the privilege of partnering a global major for 30 years.

5 I am fortunate to have earned the trust of one of the doyens of Indian stock market, who is my largest non-promoter shareholder. One of my board members is from his family office.

Last week’s winner: William Vaz

Last week’s answer: CDSL