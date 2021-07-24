Stock Fundamentals

WHO AM I?

| Updated on July 24, 2021

Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I began my life as a division of a chemical company in the 1980s. My name and logo express my beliefs and principles that resonate with music.

2 It took me over 20 years to become a billion dollar company. My present CEO, who assumed the post about 10 years back, has delivered 30 times shareholder return since then. The previous decade was a disaster with negative returns.

3 My present chairman was one of the first corporate professionals who was offered an 8-digit package, unusual in the 90s in India.

4 In an industry notorious for dynamic shifts in short periods, I’ve had the privilege of partnering a global major for 30 years.

5 I am fortunate to have earned the trust of one of the doyens of Indian stock market, who is my largest non-promoter shareholder. One of my board members is from his family office.

Last week’s winner: William Vaz

Last week’s answer: CDSL

Published on July 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.