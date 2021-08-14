Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?
Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here
Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.
A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.
1 I was born in the 1980s and went public soon thereafter, far ahead of time. Within a few years, I became a sick company and was referred to BIFR.
2 It’s a unique story of how I got acquired as a sick company by a corporate professional turned entrepreneur, who built me into a great success story and sold me to a global major.
3 I am glad to be owned now by one of the top players in the industry worldwide with a brand most kids know.
4 Though I trade at 10 times sales and 100 times earnings, I am still a small-cap stock in India. I was one of the few stocks to deliver shareholder returns in the year ending March 2020.
5 My owner, who is one of top 5 private companies in US, owns the maximum permissible stake for a listed company in India. My owner may look for an opportunity to take me private sooner or later.
Last week’s winner:
D Krishna Veni
Last week’s answer:
Sundaram Clayton
