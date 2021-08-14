Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I was born in the 1980s and went public soon thereafter, far ahead of time. Within a few years, I became a sick company and was referred to BIFR.

2 It’s a unique story of how I got acquired as a sick company by a corporate professional turned entrepreneur, who built me into a great success story and sold me to a global major.

3 I am glad to be owned now by one of the top players in the industry worldwide with a brand most kids know.

4 Though I trade at 10 times sales and 100 times earnings, I am still a small-cap stock in India. I was one of the few stocks to deliver shareholder returns in the year ending March 2020.

5 My owner, who is one of top 5 private companies in US, owns the maximum permissible stake for a listed company in India. My owner may look for an opportunity to take me private sooner or later.

Last week’s winner:

D Krishna Veni

Last week’s answer:

Sundaram Clayton