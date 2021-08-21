A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here
1 This is my silver jubilee year. It is special for another reason: one of my investee companies did a successful IPO and became larger than me.
2 It’s been only 15 years since my IPO. I have been a multi bagger, and delivered about 15 times shareholder return in the last decade alone. I am now nearing $10 billion valuation and have made my founder a multi billionaire.
3 My founder, after his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, launched me from the servant quarters of his dad’s house with second-hand computers and furniture that his middle-class family background could afford. Even after becoming a billionaire, he always remembers that it was his wife’s salary income which helped him pursue the entrepreneurial dream even during hard times.
4 Unlike many of my peers who depend on investor capital for growth, I’ve been fairly successful in building a sustainable business model that generated profits consistently across the different verticals I operate in.
5 Foreign institutions seem to believe more in my story and they have more ownership than promoters, domestic funds and others.
Last week’s winner: R Prasanna Ganesh
Last week’s answer: Tasty Bite Eatables
