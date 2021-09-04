Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 Though majority of my earnings come from the business I am a leader in, I am also into making sugar, generating power, retailing Audi and Harley Davidson bikes.

2 I had a humble beginning about 40 years back when my founder started with support from his two brothers and 4 employees. Today I am one of the largest in my business and serve more than 50 global brands.

3 I got listed about 15 years back. I continued to trade below IPO price for more than 5 years, then delivered 30 times return in 8 years, and more than 40 per cent CAGR over the last 10 years.

4 Though my valuation has gone up several times, my founder family continues to retain maximum ownership permitted for a listed company without any dilution.

5 I've been pursuing a one of its kind initiative “up-skilling employees to secure placements at other reputed firms”. My founder strongly believes that this exercise would not only uplift employees’ families but society as a whole. Enjoying more than ₹10,000-cr market cap, I feel proud about my IAS academy that trains several candidates from average family backgrounds, and about half of them have succeeded in civil services examinations.

Last week’s winner: Resham Banerjee

Last week’s answer: Hindalco Industries