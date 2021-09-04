A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here
Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.
A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.
1 Though majority of my earnings come from the business I am a leader in, I am also into making sugar, generating power, retailing Audi and Harley Davidson bikes.
2 I had a humble beginning about 40 years back when my founder started with support from his two brothers and 4 employees. Today I am one of the largest in my business and serve more than 50 global brands.
3 I got listed about 15 years back. I continued to trade below IPO price for more than 5 years, then delivered 30 times return in 8 years, and more than 40 per cent CAGR over the last 10 years.
4 Though my valuation has gone up several times, my founder family continues to retain maximum ownership permitted for a listed company without any dilution.
5 I've been pursuing a one of its kind initiative “up-skilling employees to secure placements at other reputed firms”. My founder strongly believes that this exercise would not only uplift employees’ families but society as a whole. Enjoying more than ₹10,000-cr market cap, I feel proud about my IAS academy that trains several candidates from average family backgrounds, and about half of them have succeeded in civil services examinations.
Last week’s winner: Resham Banerjee
Last week’s answer: Hindalco Industries
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...