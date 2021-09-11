Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 Founded by a Maharaja, I have successfully retained the same identity in my 100+ years history.

2 I am trading at half the price I was quoted a decade ago, though my earnings are similar and book value has gone up substantially.

3 I have a subsidiary listed in an overseas market with less than $100 million market cap, though mine is more than $5 billion.

4 My Chairman is a former civil servant and played an active role in dramatic tax reforms as well as a few controversial changes in regulations. He did his doctorate in yoga.

5 My promoter, who had a few other companies in a similar business, merged them with me and caused dilution in my valuation.

Last week’s winner: Ashish Jain

Last week’s answer: KPR Mills