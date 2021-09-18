Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here
1 I am one of the early players in my niche business. I raised venture capital in the 1980s, at a time when the venture capital industry was just about to evolve in India.
2 Though I’ve been listed now for 30 years and have had well-known billionaires as my public shareholders, I am still a small-cap stock with less than $1 billion market capitalisation.
3 My founder has great credentials, with IIT and Harvard degrees. He is well-respected for the world-class research exercise he spearheads that has enabled about 100 patents, and that has filed for 300 more.
4 Though my reported earnings haven’t moved for the last 5 years, my share price has moved over 4 times thanks to investor fancy based on strong future and regulatory tailwind.
5 I am one of the few Indian companies with more public holding than that of promoters or institutions.
Last week’s winner: Dipak Banerjee
Last week’s answer: Bank of Baroda
