Stock Fundamentals

WHO AM I?

| Updated on September 18, 2021

Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I am one of the early players in my niche business. I raised venture capital in the 1980s, at a time when the venture capital industry was just about to evolve in India.

2 Though I’ve been listed now for 30 years and have had well-known billionaires as my public shareholders, I am still a small-cap stock with less than $1 billion market capitalisation.

3 My founder has great credentials, with IIT and Harvard degrees. He is well-respected for the world-class research exercise he spearheads that has enabled about 100 patents, and that has filed for 300 more.

4 Though my reported earnings haven’t moved for the last 5 years, my share price has moved over 4 times thanks to investor fancy based on strong future and regulatory tailwind.

5 I am one of the few Indian companies with more public holding than that of promoters or institutions.

Last week’s winner: Dipak Banerjee

Last week’s answer: Bank of Baroda

Published on September 18, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like