Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I am one of the early players in my niche business. I raised venture capital in the 1980s, at a time when the venture capital industry was just about to evolve in India.

2 Though I’ve been listed now for 30 years and have had well-known billionaires as my public shareholders, I am still a small-cap stock with less than $1 billion market capitalisation.

3 My founder has great credentials, with IIT and Harvard degrees. He is well-respected for the world-class research exercise he spearheads that has enabled about 100 patents, and that has filed for 300 more.

4 Though my reported earnings haven’t moved for the last 5 years, my share price has moved over 4 times thanks to investor fancy based on strong future and regulatory tailwind.

5 I am one of the few Indian companies with more public holding than that of promoters or institutions.

Last week’s winner: Dipak Banerjee

Last week’s answer: Bank of Baroda