Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1 Though my brands are built over just last 20 years, they are already industry leaders

2 In spite of being present in more than 10 countries, with 500+ products range and 2000+ employees, I am yet to reach ₹1,000 crore annual sales

3 With less than ₹100 crore exports currently, I am likely to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of China+1 opportunity as my recent breakthroughs with global leaders validate

4 My current CEO was doing undergraduation when I was set up in late 1990s, he did his masters in an Ivy League school and rose up the ranks heading MNC brands before becoming my CEO

5 One of the largest global PE funds helped me with ₹50 crore investment about 10 years to fund my growth and continues to remain the largest non-promoter shareholder

Last week’s winner: Ashraf Ahmad

Last week’s answer:Tata Elxsi