Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?
Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here
Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.
A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.
1 Though my brands are built over just last 20 years, they are already industry leaders
2 In spite of being present in more than 10 countries, with 500+ products range and 2000+ employees, I am yet to reach ₹1,000 crore annual sales
3 With less than ₹100 crore exports currently, I am likely to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of China+1 opportunity as my recent breakthroughs with global leaders validate
4 My current CEO was doing undergraduation when I was set up in late 1990s, he did his masters in an Ivy League school and rose up the ranks heading MNC brands before becoming my CEO
5 One of the largest global PE funds helped me with ₹50 crore investment about 10 years to fund my growth and continues to remain the largest non-promoter shareholder
Last week’s winner: Ashraf Ahmad
Last week’s answer:Tata Elxsi
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
The stock offers good value unlocking potential for patient long-term investors
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...