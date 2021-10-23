Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I began my life in the 1960s from Tamil Nadu through collaboration with Czech republic and Soviet backing. Life came a full circle when I was in the race to buy a Czech company that I subsequently dropped out from.

2 During my heydays, I was one of the top 10 in Forbes ranking of global companies on innovation ahead of rival MNCs.

3 Though I have 30,000 employees with more than 50 per cent market share in my segment, markets are skeptical of my long-term sustainability in my primary business. Hopefully, my recent initiatives to diversify may help me regain the lost glory.

4 I was once a Sensex stock and subsequently became almost a small cap with a market value below $1 billion. Thanks to the recent market surge, I’ve become a midcap stock.

5 I am one of few companies that lost 95 per cent of price between 2010 and 2020. Even now, I am one-fifth of my valuation in 2010. My market capitalisation in 2020 was briefly below my net profit in 2012.

Last week’s winner: Chetana Agrawal

Last week’s answer: Stovekraft