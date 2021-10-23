Stock Fundamentals

Who am I?

| Updated on October 23, 2021

Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I began my life in the 1960s from Tamil Nadu through collaboration with Czech republic and Soviet backing. Life came a full circle when I was in the race to buy a Czech company that I subsequently dropped out from.

2 During my heydays, I was one of the top 10 in Forbes ranking of global companies on innovation ahead of rival MNCs.

3 Though I have 30,000 employees with more than 50 per cent market share in my segment, markets are skeptical of my long-term sustainability in my primary business. Hopefully, my recent initiatives to diversify may help me regain the lost glory.

4 I was once a Sensex stock and subsequently became almost a small cap with a market value below $1 billion. Thanks to the recent market surge, I’ve become a midcap stock.

5 I am one of few companies that lost 95 per cent of price between 2010 and 2020. Even now, I am one-fifth of my valuation in 2010. My market capitalisation in 2020 was briefly below my net profit in 2012.

Last week’s winner: Chetana Agrawal

Last week’s answer: Stovekraft

Published on October 23, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like