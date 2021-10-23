Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.
Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.
A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.
1 I began my life in the 1960s from Tamil Nadu through collaboration with Czech republic and Soviet backing. Life came a full circle when I was in the race to buy a Czech company that I subsequently dropped out from.
2 During my heydays, I was one of the top 10 in Forbes ranking of global companies on innovation ahead of rival MNCs.
3 Though I have 30,000 employees with more than 50 per cent market share in my segment, markets are skeptical of my long-term sustainability in my primary business. Hopefully, my recent initiatives to diversify may help me regain the lost glory.
4 I was once a Sensex stock and subsequently became almost a small cap with a market value below $1 billion. Thanks to the recent market surge, I’ve become a midcap stock.
5 I am one of few companies that lost 95 per cent of price between 2010 and 2020. Even now, I am one-fifth of my valuation in 2010. My market capitalisation in 2020 was briefly below my net profit in 2012.
Last week’s winner: Chetana Agrawal
Last week’s answer: Stovekraft
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...