Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1

Though I was set up about 40 years back, my founders began their entrepreneurial journey in 1940s after coming to India from Karachi and built a true rags to riches story.

2

My corporate name is a short version of two words my products stand for, as highlighted by Sehwag in my recent campaign.

3

I continue to remain the market leader by retaining 20 per cent share inspite of several players entering my industry.

4

The second generation of two brothers who founded me have been litigating over control worth few billions of dollars, that even resulted in ouster of 5 directors in my group company in one AGM, a rarity in India. That didn’t deter me from delivering a return of 35 per cent CAGR last decade to my shareholders.

5

I have more than tripled since March 2020 lows thanks to record earnings growth post-Covid lockdown.

Last week’s winner: Tushar P Shah

Last week’s answer: Indiamart Intermesh