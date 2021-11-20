IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here
Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.
A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.
1 I have 60 years of history, carry the initials of my founders as my brand and remain the leader of my business for several decades.
2 My products are of use from home to factory to nuclear plants and a champion of technology in my business.
3 'Make In India' has transformed my growth trajectory enabling me bag some of the biggest orders in recent years and on that belief I have begun undertaking large capex initiatives recently.
4 Unlike many MNC joint ventures that soon got into disputes and splits, I have been fortunate to retain my partners for long years.
5 I have delivered more than 20% CAGR over the last 10 years but am still a small-cap stock. While I have delivered 3X shareholder returns post Covid, in the 5 years prior to that I had no returns.
Last week’s winner:
Prashanth R Vanga
Last week’s answer:
Finolex Industries
