Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I began my manufacturing life about 40 years back with just two products. Now I am into 200+ products across 60+ countries.

2 I am a global leader in several products. In fact, I am a top three global producer in two different products that constitute more than half of my sales.

3 I am one of the few Indian companies that have delivered more than 50 per cent CAGR shareholder returns over the last 10 years.

4 All through 40 years I just could manage to get only 13 patents, but focussed efforts in the last few years enabled me to apply for 50+ patents. Out of 7000+ employee base I have got, 400 are into R&D costing 15 per cent of net profit.

5 I am honoured to have an illustrious board. One of my board members got ranked among top 100 scientists worldwide in various surveys and has published more than 400 original research papers. He got honoured with Padma Shri about 5 years back.

Last week’s winner:

Hariharasubramanian

Last week’s answer:

KSB Ltd