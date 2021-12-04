Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I am an undisputed market leader with 70% market share over the 35 years since my formation.

2 My sales and net profits have not grown over the last 5 years, though stock price has doubled in the same period.

3 Though my founder has agreed to sell a part of his holdings, there are disputes around the stake sale, a positive resolution of which will enable me to jump the growth trajectory.

4 My promoter wants to sell a land asset to me that I have been using, before selling controlling stake and hence there is uncertainty in ownership.

5 Though I offer services to several businesses, many may be surprised to know that I named one of my subsidiaries Fresh & Healthy Enterprise.

Last week’s winner: V Srinivasa Murthy

Last week’s answer: Aarti Industries