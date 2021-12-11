Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1 I have been the leader of my industry not just in India but globally am one of top players over the last several years, though the majority of my industry is unorganised with thousands of players.

2 Inspite of lockdown restrictions hurting my industry dramatically, my prudent management of balance sheet before lockdown helped me sustain during this tough period.

3 I have been awarded for quality management and innovation, two important drivers of formalisation in my industry.

4 I have been around for 50+ years and have retained the same corporate identity for 40 years. I am glad my brand is one of the most trusted in India.

5 My MD, qualified from Oxford and Harvard and who brought vibrancy in my growth by acquiring brands and taking new global markets, resigned 5 years back to move to London. But my MD continues to remain active in my growth as one of the largest shareholders.

Last week’s winner: EV Logesh

Last week’s answer: Container Corporation of India