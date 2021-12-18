Scaling the population peak in India
Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here
1 I have been a global leader in my industry for several decades.
2 I have 60 year-old history. I started with technical and equity collaboration with European majors. I bought equity stake back with accumulated earnings and now I am truly an Indian MNC.
3 Since buyback from my technology partner about 10 years back, I have gone up more than 4 times, a validation of my founder family's value system and commitment to excellence.
4 My high precision manufacturing practices are helping my entry into other exciting businesses India is opening up for the private sector.
5 I am one of the few listed companies where the public owns more than half of the equity, cumulatively more than promoters and all institutions. My largest public shareholder is a highly accomplished investor of repute.
Last week’s winner: Jandoria Singh
Last week’s answer: VIP Industries
