Stock Fundamentals

WHO AM I?

| Updated on December 18, 2021

Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I have been a global leader in my industry for several decades.

2 I have 60 year-old history. I started with technical and equity collaboration with European majors. I bought equity stake back with accumulated earnings and now I am truly an Indian MNC.

3 Since buyback from my technology partner about 10 years back, I have gone up more than 4 times, a validation of my founder family's value system and commitment to excellence.

4 My high precision manufacturing practices are helping my entry into other exciting businesses India is opening up for the private sector.

5 I am one of the few listed companies where the public owns more than half of the equity, cumulatively more than promoters and all institutions. My largest public shareholder is a highly accomplished investor of repute.

Last week’s winner: Jandoria Singh

Last week’s answer: VIP Industries

Published on December 18, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like