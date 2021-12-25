Stock Fundamentals

| Updated on December 25, 2021

Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I am the 2nd largest in India in my industry where India has the second rank in global production.

2 I have grown from a small producer to one of the largest, thanks to my MD with longest service. She was a housewife till her mid 30s. Her fighting spirit and legendary success in acquiring and turning around sick factories prompted her biggest competitor to suggest awarding her with Bharat Ratna.

3 Though I belong to an extremely cyclical industry, I have rewarded my shareholders more than 25 per cent CAGR over the last 10 years. I resort to buybacks as the best way to reward shareholders.

4 My constant focus on innovation helped me leverage my strength in cyclical business to build more stable businesses. My 300+ pages annual report, which details my transformation, sets a new benchmark in disclosure standards in my industry.

5 I have an incredibly strong board. One of my independent directors was a gold medallist topper in IAS in the 1970s, served the country in key positions and adorns boards of several multi-billion dollar enterprises.

Last week’s winner: Kalyan Banerjee

Last week’s answer: Lakshmi Machine Works

Published on December 25, 2021

