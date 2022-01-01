VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here
Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.
A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.
1 I am the largest in the world in many of my product segments. My products are available in 100+ countries but domestic markets still contribute more than 70% of my revenue.
2 My brand is an abbreviation of my founder’s profession and name. I have successfully retained it over 100+ years. Recently the 6th generation of my founder’s family joined the management.
3 A few decades back I diversified into a specialised business but quickly realised the lack of synergy and hence did a spin-off to eventually sell it to a global major.
4 I have a 14-member board. One of my independent board members is a successful entrepreneur who built a business just 10 years back and currently commands a market capitalisation larger than mine.
5 I’ve been having public shareholders for more than 25 years, delivered consistent returns, about 5 times last decade alone. I have disappointed them in the last year bull market by delivering single-digit return.
Last week’s winner: T Philip Victor
Last week’s answer: Balrampur Chini
