VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here
Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in
A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.
1 I belong to a $40-billion industry in India and am one of the top 3 players nationally in a small sub-segment.
2 More than half of my revenues come from exports. I employ more than 500 scientists, a large number for my scale of operations on the sincere belief that this will help me scale up my business multifold in future. I have 200+ patents filed globally.
3 My revenue hasn’t grown in the last 4 years and profits are even lower. The recent diversification I undertook is also facing legal challenges from a global major suing me. But I have maintained high standards of corporate governance and was recently awarded for the same.
4 Though I delivered 20 times shareholder return in just 5 years between 2012 and 2017, I have delivered negative returns since then, one of the few firms to have missed the recent midcap rally. Glad to know I still have done 35% CAGR over the last 10 years for my long-term shareholders.
5 My CEO began his career as a financial analyst with Merrill Lynch after graduating in quantitative economics in the US. One of my independent board members is a CA cum MBA and has long experience in private equity, and is currently serving at a senior role in a successful domestic PE firm.
Last week’s winner: Dr. Anita Sabat
Last week’s answer: Dabur
