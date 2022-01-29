Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1 Last year, I celebrated my 25th year as a structured organisation though I have more than 50 years of history.

2 My IPO, done in recent years, got subscribed more than 50 times and since then has given 5 times return to shareholders.

3 I am a market leader in India in several products and export to over 50 countries. I have been growing revenues in double digits over the last 5 years without diluting return on capital employed and at over 10 per cent net profit margin

4 My founder had to drop out of school to manage the shop his father was running before sudden demise. Took precisely 50 years since then for my founder to IPO the company and become a billionaire.

5 My founder’s next generation, after having professionally qualified from Ivy League schools, has led my transformation into a multi-product company and aptly titled recent annual report as ‘Leaping to Tomorrow’.

Last week’s winner: M Senthilnathan

Last week’s answer: Mindtree