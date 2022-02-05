Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I have been the largest player countrywide and front runner in several new segments opening up due to disruptions in my business.

2 I have disappointed shareholders for several years with negative return inspite of 4 times’ growth since March’20 lows. My revenues haven’t grown over last 6 years, may be why the latest annual report was titled “Patience Matters - Perseverance Counts”.

3 Public shareholders have cut their ownership by half over the last three years by selling to domestic and foreign institutions.

4 One of my promoter family members has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons though I have managed to retain reasonably high standards of corporate governance.

5 Though I have world-class facilities across all western continents that got coveted global awards for excellence, the headwind in my business has hurt my growth. Hopefully the new initiatives will help me leapfrog to next phase of growth in my 50+ years history.

Last week’s winner: Basha Mohiddin Jeelani

Last week’s answer: Polycab India Limited