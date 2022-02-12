Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1. I began my life in the education-oriented segment and then transformed in the nineties to the present business in which I have currently more than 70 per cent market share.

2. My top 5 clients contribute 70 per cent of my revenue. I am working hard to diversify into new revenue segments, without diluting 30+ per cent PBT margin that I have delivered consistently.

3. Though I became a listed company only few years back, I have 30+ years history, being a pioneer of my industry.

4. My founder with IIT/IIM credentials, after a brief career with an MNC, pursued the entrepreneurial journey in an industry that was just opening up

5. My founder continues to remain a public shareholder, while I am being now run by a PE fund as promoter entity.

Last week’s winner: Aloka Mitra

Last week’s answer: Bharat Forge