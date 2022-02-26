Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.
Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.
1 My founder built one of the top 10 industrial groups of India pre Independence.
2 I was the first in my industry and still am a leader. My recent partnership with one of the best international brands will help me leverage their technology and my manufacturing capability to fuel growth in a business that has one of the highest growth potential in India.
3 Rarely will you find a listed company running a museum to display products manufactured over the last 70+ years, in addition to a library open to the public.
4 Unlike many who completed post graduation in IIT Chennai and who pursued a profitable career overseas, my chairman joined as a management trainee in the early 80s and rose through the ranks to become chairman.
5 Though I became a largecap on listing, my IPO just sailed through. I got listed below my offer price and fell by half soon thereafter. Glad I came back above the offer price recently.
Last week’s winner: Gautam Dharamshi
Last week’s answer: Pidilite Industries
