Stock Fundamentals

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Mar 12, 2022

Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1 My legacy is older than most brands in India and I am not aware of any brand other than mine to have a Nobel laureate endorse it.

2 My logo is simply my founder’s signature.

3 I have several product lines across different countries serving more than a billion consumers.

4 I have an illustrious board. My MD, after graduating from IIM Ahmedabad, spent decades in a conglomerate that has become a factory of brands. My chairman did his bachelors in Wharton and Masters in Harvard. In addition, I have a few board members from other continents as well.

5 Surprisingly my stock price is currently almost at the same range where it was a year back, 3 years back and 5 years back. Disappointed shareholders should be forgiving as I rewarded them with more than 15 times return in the previous 10 years.

Last week’s winner: Rajesh Bheda

Last week’s answer: Tube Investments

Published on March 12, 2022

