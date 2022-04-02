hamburger

Stock Fundamentals

WHO AM I?

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Apr 02, 2022

Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here's a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I am a small-cap company but leader of my business that is highly unorganised and fragmented. I am pioneering consolidation of my business.

2 Though my business got seriously disrupted recently due to several factors, I am now at all-time high valuation. I have delivered more than 25 per cent CAGR over the last 10 years.

3 My promoter who continues to be the largest shareholder is also a listed company whose valuation has moved 10 times in the last couple of years.

4 Though the fourth generation of the promoter family has joined the management, the group is now split among two brothers. It's been a great journey since the beginning as a newsprint and paper trading entity, and now a leader in several businesses nationally as well as globally.

5 My powerful brand is just an abbreviation of the business my group made significant wealth in.

Last week's winner: A.R. Srinivas

Last week's answer: Zydus Lifesciences

Published on April 02, 2022
shareholders
company information
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you