Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1 I am only 20 years old and already in the top three in my industry nationally.

2 My founder, post his IIT and IIM, was in a senior management role in the industry leader belonging to a large group.

3 He founded me with his salary savings. After I became profitable by proving the business model, he took help from one of the largest private equity groups to fund my growth. I am on my way to operate out of 100 locations soon.

4 I have employed more than 500 people who are differently abled, building a truly inclusive workplace. I am glad it got media attention but sad others are yet to follow this model seriously.

5 Though my IPO was a success, the market is still pricing me lower than my listing price. My industry is coming out of a huge disruption and hopefully I will make it up in the next few years.

Last week's winner: Kiran Maned

Last week's answer: ICICI Securities