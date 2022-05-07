hamburger

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: May 07, 2022

Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I am the largest in my business nationally and one of the largest worldwide too.

2 I must be one of the few Indian companies which had almost a billion dollar in revenue with 60 per cent PBT margin in a year. The corporate tax I paid that year was more than my cumulative taxes over the previous 50 years of my existence.

3 I have seen both 10 times growth in my valuation as well as 90 per cent decline thereafter, all within four years.

4 My promoter, who has been my chairman for 30 years, became a billionaire for a year or two but dropped out soon after. His cousin who got another group company through a family split, continues to be worth more than USD 7 billion.

5 Instead of splashing windfall profits to diversifications, I am prudently investing into fresh capacities as well as technology to maintain my leadership position and sustainability in my volatile industry. My chairman was aptly quoted “We are in a venture, not an adventure”.

Last week's winner: Karthik Rekhala

Last week's answer: Lemon Tree

Published on May 07, 2022
