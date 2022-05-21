Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I have 16 manufacturing plants, over 20,000 dealers, and more than 13,000 employees. More than 60 plus brands of mine are sold across 80 plus countries making me one of the top 5 players in the world. Still, I have been a mid-cap stock.

2 I am one of the few stocks still closer to all-time highs amidst the recent crash in mid caps.

3 In a business notorious for low margins, I have had high RoE of more than 23 per cent over the last 10 years consistently, a testament to my management efficiency.

4 My CEO spent more than 25 years with Glaxo and then with Cipla. Though all his experience is in unrelated businesses, he has been successful in guiding me to greater heights.

5 My parent company has more than 100 years’ history, though I have been around only since the 1960s.

Last week’s winner: Abhisek Sharma

Last week’s answer: Sudarshan Chemical