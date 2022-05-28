Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I am the largest player in India, having more than 50 per cent market share but I remain a small-cap company.

2 My corporate name is a combination of my founder's name and his spouse, a dentist by profession. My founder began his entrepreneurship in the 1980s by supplying to one company and now serves almost everyone in the industry.

3 It's about 35 years since I began my business and I have been doing exceptionally well over the last several years. Still, my networth crossed the ₹1,000-crore mark only last year.

4 I went up 10 times in the first five years of last decade but delivered nil returns over the next five years. Still, my long-term shareholders are delighted with 30 per cent CAGR last 10 years.

5 Last year when my industry faced serious challenges due to the lockdown, my MD began his annual letter philosophically quoting a Tamil poet “when faced with difficult times, laugh at it, as it is laughter which can defeat difficulties”. It's apt as I have always grown through difficult times when competition struggled.

Last week’s winner: Praveen Hegde

Last week’s answer: Coromandel International