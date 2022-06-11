Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1 I began my life more than 50 years back through an alliance between two groups, one with 250 years history and another with 150 years heritage.

2 I am one of the top-three players in the world and the largest exporter of my primary product.

3 I have done more acquisitions over the years, unlike a typical Indian company. To reflect such acquisitions and changing nature of my business, I have changed my name twice in the last decade.

4 In the last 10 years, I delivered zero return to shareholders for the first five years and made up for the poor performance with five times return over the next five years to become a large-cap company.

5 My promoter group continues to own only 35 per cent stake inspite of my strong past growth and future potential. Single-digit return on capital employed for several years hasn’t dithered the public from increasing their stake.

