Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1 I am one of the top-five players in the world with a presence in 100+ countries. My thousands of patents and the recent large acquisitions should help maintain my leadership globally.

2 My founder, a scientist turned entrepreneur was honoured with Padma Bhushan recently. Founding a small-scale unit and making it a large-cap company is truly a glorious journey, but a "humbling experience” in his words.

3 I will complete 40 years of being a listed player next year, but have been carrying my current name only for the last 10 years.

4 Though my profits have more than doubled over the last three years, my shareholders got negative return. They may not complain as I have delivered more than 23 per cent p.a. over the last 10 years.

5 FIIs have been owning higher stake than my founder family, though over the recent past promoters have begun to shore up stake.

Last week's winner: Chumki Banerjee

Last week's answer: Bajaj Electricals