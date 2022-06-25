hamburger

Stock Fundamentals

Who Am I?

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jun 25, 2022

Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I am one of the top-five players in the world with a presence in 100+ countries. My thousands of patents and the recent large acquisitions should help maintain my leadership globally.

2 My founder, a scientist turned entrepreneur was honoured with Padma Bhushan recently. Founding a small-scale unit and making it a large-cap company is truly a glorious journey, but a "humbling experience” in his words.

3 I will complete 40 years of being a listed player next year, but have been carrying my current name only for the last 10 years.

4 Though my profits have more than doubled over the last three years, my shareholders got negative return. They may not complain as I have delivered more than 23 per cent p.a. over the last 10 years.

5 FIIs have been owning higher stake than my founder family, though over the recent past promoters have begun to shore up stake.

Last week's winner: Chumki Banerjee

Last week's answer: Bajaj Electricals

Published on June 25, 2022
stocks and shares
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you